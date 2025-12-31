Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. $RNR

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 355.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 2.1% during the third quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 5,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 151.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 9.4% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 8,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RNR opened at $283.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $264.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $219.00 and a one year high of $285.26.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.49 by $6.13. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.45%.

RNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Barclays set a $278.00 target price on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $303.00 price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Friday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.29.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance solutions, specializing in property catastrophe, casualty, and specialty lines. Established in 1993 and headquartered in Bermuda, the company trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RNR. With a focus on underwriting and risk assessment, RenaissanceRe offers tailored programs designed to help insurers and corporations manage exposure to natural disasters, liability claims, and other complex risks.

The company operates through two primary segments: Reinsurance and Insurance.

