Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.36, but opened at $16.45. Falcon’s Beyond Global shares last traded at $16.5450, with a volume of 1,908 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FBYD shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -135.75 and a beta of -2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.50.

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Falcon’s Beyond Global had a net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBYD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global by 8,008.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new position in Falcon’s Beyond Global during the third quarter valued at $53,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Falcon’s Beyond Global during the first quarter valued at $124,000. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Falcon’s Beyond Global by 79.8% during the third quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 43,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 19,157 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Falcon’s Beyond Global by 21.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units. Falcon’s Creative Group is a themed entertainment and master planning firm. Falcon’s Beyond Destinations develops, owns, and operates global entertainment destinations from resorts, theme parks, and attractions to retail, dining and location-based entertainment venues.

