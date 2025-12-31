Kyivstar Group (NASDAQ:KYIV) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Kyivstar Group (NASDAQ:KYIV – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.49, but opened at $13.80. Kyivstar Group shares last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 149,708 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kyivstar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Kyivstar Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.
Get Our Latest Research Report on KYIV
Kyivstar Group Trading Down 2.7%
About Kyivstar Group
Kyivstar Group (NASDAQ:KYIV) is a leading Ukrainian telecommunications operator that provides a broad range of consumer and business communications services. The company operates one of Ukraine’s largest mobile networks and offers voice, messaging and mobile broadband services over 3G and 4G/LTE technologies. In addition to mobile services, Kyivstar supplies fixed-line broadband and home internet access, serving residential customers with connectivity and related value?added services.
For enterprise and public sector customers, Kyivstar delivers a portfolio of business solutions that includes fixed and mobile data plans, machine?to?machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, and ICT services intended to support digital transformation.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kyivstar Group
- Do not delete, read immediately
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- [No Brainer Gold Play]: “Show me a better investment.”
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
Receive News & Ratings for Kyivstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyivstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.