Kyivstar Group (NASDAQ:KYIV) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Kyivstar Group (NASDAQ:KYIV – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.49, but opened at $13.80. Kyivstar Group shares last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 149,708 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kyivstar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Kyivstar Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Kyivstar Group Trading Down 2.7%

About Kyivstar Group

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Kyivstar Group (NASDAQ:KYIV) is a leading Ukrainian telecommunications operator that provides a broad range of consumer and business communications services. The company operates one of Ukraine’s largest mobile networks and offers voice, messaging and mobile broadband services over 3G and 4G/LTE technologies. In addition to mobile services, Kyivstar supplies fixed-line broadband and home internet access, serving residential customers with connectivity and related value?added services.

For enterprise and public sector customers, Kyivstar delivers a portfolio of business solutions that includes fixed and mobile data plans, machine?to?machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, and ICT services intended to support digital transformation.

Featured Stories

