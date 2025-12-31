Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) Short Interest Up 24.7% in December

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 94,402 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the November 30th total of 75,684 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,365 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 17,365 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Weyco Group stock opened at $30.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.80. Weyco Group has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $38.19. The stock has a market cap of $294.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $73.12 million during the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 9.82%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.52%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded Weyco Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

In related news, VP Dustin Combs sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $31,865.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 3,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,960.95. This represents a 23.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyco Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Weyco Group during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Weyco Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Weyco Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyco Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group, Inc is a publicly traded footwear company (NASDAQ: WEYS) based in Glendale, Wisconsin, that designs, sources, markets and distributes branded footwear products. The company operates through a portfolio of five consumer brands—Florsheim, Stacy Adams, Nunn Bush, BOGS and Rafters—offering a full range of dress, casual and performance footwear for men and women.

The Florsheim brand, with roots dating back to 1892, provides classic and contemporary men’s dress shoe styles, while Stacy Adams and Nunn Bush deliver fashion-forward and casual offerings.

