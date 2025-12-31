Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.99, but opened at $3.08. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $3.0780, with a volume of 47,616,677 shares.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter worth $61,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the third quarter worth $75,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 718.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market. Component companies are engaged in the design, distribution, manufacture and sale of semiconductors. As of February 18, 2010, the Semiconductor Index included companies with capitalizations between $1.7 billion and $114 billion.

Featured Stories

