Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

The Monarch Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $224.01, but opened at $236.00. Monarch Cement shares last traded at $236.00, with a volume of 6 shares trading hands.

Monarch Cement Stock Down 0.0%

The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.00. The firm has a market cap of $854.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.44.

Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter. Monarch Cement had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $73.05 million for the quarter.

About Monarch Cement

The Monarch Cement Company engages in the manufacture and sale of portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies. The company sells its products principally in the State of Kansas, the State of Iowa, southeast Nebraska, western Missouri, northwest Arkansas, and northern Oklahoma.

