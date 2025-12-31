Clontarf Energy (LON:CLON) Shares Down 15% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Clontarf Energy plc (LON:CLON – Get Free Report) fell 15% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 and last traded at GBX 0.02. 371,167 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 42,479,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02.
Clontarf Energy Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of -0.02.
About Clontarf Energy
Clontarf Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves and other related activities. It holds 60% interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers located in Ghana. The company also focuses on exploring and developing Bolivian salt-lakes. In addition, it focuses on liquefied natural gas reserves located in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
