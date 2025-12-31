ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENA) Short Interest Update

ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 801,346 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the November 30th total of 976,897 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 520,773 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 520,773 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
ZenaTech Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ZENA opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. ZenaTech has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $9.08. The company has a market capitalization of $79.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 14.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $4.52.
ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 million.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Report on ZENA
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ZenaTech during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in ZenaTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of ZenaTech during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZenaTech during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZenaTech during the third quarter worth about $65,000.
ZenaTech Company Profile
ZenaTech, Inc, an enterprise software technology company, develops cloud-based software applications in Canada. It provides cryptocurrency wallets and cloud-based enterprise software solutions for the agriculture industry; cloud-based enterprise software solutions for the medical records industry; safety and compliance management software and mobile solutions; field management software and mobile solutions; integrated cloud-based enterprise software and hardware drone technology solutions for various industries; and browser-based enterprise software applications for public safety.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ZenaTech
- Do not delete, read immediately
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- [No Brainer Gold Play]: “Show me a better investment.”
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
Receive News & Ratings for ZenaTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZenaTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.