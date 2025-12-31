ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENA) Short Interest Update

ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 801,346 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the November 30th total of 976,897 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 520,773 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 520,773 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ZenaTech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZENA opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. ZenaTech has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $9.08. The company has a market capitalization of $79.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 14.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $4.52.

Get ZenaTech alerts:

ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ZenaTech in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

View Our Latest Report on ZENA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ZenaTech during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in ZenaTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of ZenaTech during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZenaTech during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZenaTech during the third quarter worth about $65,000.

ZenaTech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZenaTech, Inc, an enterprise software technology company, develops cloud-based software applications in Canada. It provides cryptocurrency wallets and cloud-based enterprise software solutions for the agriculture industry; cloud-based enterprise software solutions for the medical records industry; safety and compliance management software and mobile solutions; field management software and mobile solutions; integrated cloud-based enterprise software and hardware drone technology solutions for various industries; and browser-based enterprise software applications for public safety.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZenaTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZenaTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.