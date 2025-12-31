Short Interest in Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW) Increases By 23.1%

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,600 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the November 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,307 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 96,307 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

XOS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XOSWW opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. XOS has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOSWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter.

About XOS

Xos, Inc (NASDAQ:XOSWW) is a provider of all-electric commercial vehicles and powertrain technology tailored to fleet operators. Established in 2018 and headquartered in Hayward, California, the company designs and manufactures medium- and heavy-duty battery-electric trucks alongside proprietary battery management and telematics systems. Since completing its initial public offering in November 2021, Xos has focused on delivering turnkey vehicle and charging solutions that address emissions regulations and operational efficiency for urban and regional fleets.

The company’s product portfolio features Class 5 through Class 8 battery-electric trucks under the Xos Haul and Xos Go brands, along with modular powertrain components that can be integrated into third-party chassis.

