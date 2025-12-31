Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI Shares Bought by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 884,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,770 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 1.7% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $32,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAI. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,073,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,337,000 after buying an additional 188,084 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 501,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after acquiring an additional 39,878 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,902,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,882,000 after acquiring an additional 265,823 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 13,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 17,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $38.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.05. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $38.46.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.