Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.2222.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 target price on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Monday, November 17th. William Blair upgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th.

DRVN stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a positive return on equity of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $564.12 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Driven Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 216,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Driven Brands by 2.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 82.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Driven Brands by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 69,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: DRVN) is a leading North American provider of automotive aftermarket services, operating through a network of franchised and company-owned locations. The company’s platform encompasses a diverse portfolio of car care and maintenance brands, including Meineke Car Care Centers, Maaco Collision Repair & Auto Painting, Take 5 Oil Change, and Carstar Collision Repair. Driven Brands delivers a full range of services from routine maintenance and oil changes to collision repair, paint protection, and vehicle customization.

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Driven Brands serves both individual consumers and commercial clients across the United States and Canada.

