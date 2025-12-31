Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,074,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,654 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $80,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Partners in Financial Planning increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Partners in Financial Planning now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 23,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $39.91 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $40.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.20 and a 200-day moving average of $37.94. The firm has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.