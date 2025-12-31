Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) & Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Critical Analysis

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Free Report) and Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Odyssey Marine Exploration and Martin Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odyssey Marine Exploration -6,569.59% -14.85% -191.52% Martin Midstream Partners -2.91% N/A -3.79%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Odyssey Marine Exploration and Martin Midstream Partners”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odyssey Marine Exploration $770,000.00 144.78 $15.66 million ($0.78) -2.56 Martin Midstream Partners $707.62 million 0.15 -$5.21 million ($0.52) -5.15

Odyssey Marine Exploration has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Martin Midstream Partners. Martin Midstream Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Odyssey Marine Exploration, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Odyssey Marine Exploration has a beta of -0.86, indicating that its share price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Martin Midstream Partners has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Odyssey Marine Exploration and Martin Midstream Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Odyssey Marine Exploration 1 0 0 0 1.00 Martin Midstream Partners 1 0 0 0 1.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.0% of Odyssey Marine Exploration shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of Martin Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Odyssey Marine Exploration shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of Martin Midstream Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Martin Midstream Partners beats Odyssey Marine Exploration on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates various marine shore-based terminal facilities and specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products. This segment also offers land rental services to oil and gas companies, as well as storage and handling services for lubricants and fuels. Its Transportation segment operates various trucks and tank trailers; and inland marine tank barges, inland push boats, and articulated offshore tug and barge unit to transport petroleum products and by-products, petrochemicals, and chemicals. The company's Sulfur Services segment processes molten sulfur into prilled or pelletized sulfur, which is used in the production of fertilizers and industrial chemicals. Its Specialty Products segment stores, distributes, and transports natural gas liquids for wholesale deliveries to refineries, industrial natural gas liquid users, and propane retailers. Martin Midstream GP LLC serves as a general partner of the company. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Kilgore, Texas.

