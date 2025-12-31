Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,074.5833.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,163.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $923.91 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $438.86 and a 12 month high of $1,123.38. The company has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $959.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $872.20.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.11. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 71.22% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $737.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.97, for a total transaction of $89,697.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,109.22. This trade represents a 19.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 3,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $895.23, for a total value of $3,559,434.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 144,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,208,545.90. This represents a 2.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 84,516 shares of company stock valued at $78,543,695 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 29 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC now owns 709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.2% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS’s product portfolio includes DC?DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC?DC power solutions.

