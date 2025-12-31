Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 0.5% of Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 109,691,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,187,000 after buying an additional 4,920,805 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 94.7% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,108,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,592,000 after acquiring an additional 20,481,030 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 21,525,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,094 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,136,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,762,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,001,000 after purchasing an additional 192,479 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $24.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.85 and a 200 day moving average of $23.07. The firm has a market cap of $53.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S.

