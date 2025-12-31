Critical Analysis: Bolt Projects (NASDAQ:BSLK) and Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) and Bolt Projects (NASDAQ:BSLK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Edgewell Personal Care and Bolt Projects’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edgewell Personal Care 1.14% 7.85% 3.21% Bolt Projects -774.20% N/A -249.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Edgewell Personal Care and Bolt Projects, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edgewell Personal Care 1 4 3 0 2.25 Bolt Projects 1 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings & Valuation

Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus target price of $23.17, suggesting a potential upside of 35.20%. Given Edgewell Personal Care’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Edgewell Personal Care is more favorable than Bolt Projects.

This table compares Edgewell Personal Care and Bolt Projects”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edgewell Personal Care $2.22 billion 0.36 $25.40 million $0.52 32.95 Bolt Projects $3.14 million 1.16 -$65.39 million ($11.70) -0.07

Edgewell Personal Care has higher revenue and earnings than Bolt Projects. Bolt Projects is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Edgewell Personal Care, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.9% of Edgewell Personal Care shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Bolt Projects shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Edgewell Personal Care shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Bolt Projects shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Edgewell Personal Care has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bolt Projects has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Edgewell Personal Care beats Bolt Projects on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other. Its Wet shave products are sold under the Schick, Wilkinson Sword, Edge, Skintimate, Shave Guard and Personna brand names. Its Sun and Skin Care products are sold under the Banana Boat, Hawaiian Tropic, Wet Ones and Playtex brand names and offers Wet Ones, portable hand wipes category, and Playtex household gloves, the branded household glove in the United States. Its Feminine Care segment markets its products under the Playtex, Stayfree, Carefree and o.b. brands and markets pads and liners. Its All Other segment includes infant care, pet care and miscellaneous other products.

About Bolt Projects

Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. operates as a material solutions company. The company offers B-SILK PROTEIN, a biodegradable ingredient for the beauty and personal care industry. Its products also include MYLO, a mycelium-based leather material; and MICROSILK, a silk fiber. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

