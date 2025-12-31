Smith Salley Wealth Management Grows Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $544,554,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 210.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,083,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,808,000 after buying an additional 734,563 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,383,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,628,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,931,000 after buying an additional 319,115 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,297,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $163.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.45. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.45 and a 52 week high of $171.00. The stock has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.11 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 3.12%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRE. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $168.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Barclays started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.25.

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

