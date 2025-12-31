Smith Salley Wealth Management Buys 3,965 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 41.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,541 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Painted Porch Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 260.0% in the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 383.3% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Mizuho set a $340.00 price target on Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Arete Research raised Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.68.

In related news, Director G Mason Morfit acquired 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $260.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,994,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,309,155.22. This trade represents a 3.31% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Blair Kirk bought 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $258.64 per share, for a total transaction of $500,727.04. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,499.28. The trade was a 22.15% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,784 shares of company stock worth $38,357,182. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $265.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $221.96 and a one year high of $367.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $249.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.56.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Salesforce has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be issued a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

