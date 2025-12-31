Generate Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stock Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Generate Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in ASML were worth $7,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Binnacle Investments Inc lifted its stake in ASML by 78.9% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 129.4% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in ASML during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $1,072.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,053.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $903.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $421.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.87. ASML Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $578.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1,141.72.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.74% and a net margin of 27.08%.The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $1.857 per share. This represents a $7.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.80%.

ASML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Mizuho upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of ASML from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Morningstar lowered ASML to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,171.83.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

