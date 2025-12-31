Smith Salley Wealth Management Purchases 4,375 Shares of Morgan Stanley $MS

Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Lewis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.0% in the third quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 18,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 48,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,669,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Morgan Stanley

Here are the key news stories impacting Morgan Stanley this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MS. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO Edward Pick sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.34, for a total value of $16,434,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 574,986 shares in the company, valued at $94,493,199.24. The trade was a 14.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.5%

MS opened at $178.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.49. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $94.33 and a 1-year high of $182.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 13.85%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1935 by Henry S. Morgan and Harold Stanley, the company provides a broad range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services to corporations, governments, institutions and individual investors. Leadership has been guided by a senior executive team and board of directors; James P. Gorman has served as the company’s chief executive and chairman in recent years.

The firm’s primary business activities are organized around three principal businesses: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

