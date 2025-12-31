Smith Salley Wealth Management Purchases 4,375 Shares of Morgan Stanley $MS

Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Lewis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.0% in the third quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 18,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 48,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,669,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Key Headlines Impacting Morgan Stanley
Here are the key news stories impacting Morgan Stanley this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley is serving as the intermediary on Nordea’s ongoing multi-market buyback — a sign of fee-generating investment?banking/markets activity and institutional relationships that support non?interest revenue. Nordea Continues Multi-Market Share Buyback with Morgan Stanley as Intermediary
- Positive Sentiment: The firm’s research is visible: Morgan Stanley named Western Digital a 2026 Top Pick and continues to publish influential coverage across sectors — this helps drive trading flows and strengthens MS’s research franchise (supporting recurring client activity). Morgan Stanley Names Western Digital (WDC) a 2026 Top Pick Amid Cloud Capital Expenditure Boom
- Positive Sentiment: Market commentary and coverage (Zacks pieces calling MS a momentum/trending stock) may attract retail and quant flows into MS shares, supporting demand over short horizons. Morgan Stanley (MS) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley executed a large bulk buy in India (Ramkrishna Forgings, ~Rs95 crore) — evidence of active trading/EM execution desk activity but not material to MS’s overall results. Ramkrishna Forgings bulk deal: Morgan Stanley buys shares worth Rs 95 crore
- Neutral Sentiment: MS research revised coverage on other names (example: reduced PayPal price target) — shows active, sometimes cautious, analyst positioning that can influence client trading but is not a direct earnings signal for MS itself. Morgan Stanley Reduces Price Target on PayPal Holdings (PYPL)
- Negative Sentiment: Broader market pressure from mega-cap technology and cyclical movers (NVDA, TSLA and others) has dragged large-cap indices and ETFs — that spillover often weighs on bank/financial stocks like MS as traders de?risk positions into year?end. VOO is down 0.4% today, on NVDA stock price movement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Morgan Stanley
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO Edward Pick sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.34, for a total value of $16,434,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 574,986 shares in the company, valued at $94,493,199.24. The trade was a 14.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.5%
MS opened at $178.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.49. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $94.33 and a 1-year high of $182.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 13.85%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 41.03%.
About Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1935 by Henry S. Morgan and Harold Stanley, the company provides a broad range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services to corporations, governments, institutions and individual investors. Leadership has been guided by a senior executive team and board of directors; James P. Gorman has served as the company’s chief executive and chairman in recent years.
The firm’s primary business activities are organized around three principal businesses: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Morgan Stanley
- Do not delete, read immediately
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- [No Brainer Gold Play]: “Show me a better investment.”
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.