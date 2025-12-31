Generate Investment Management Ltd Sells 16,280 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Generate Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,706 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 16,280 shares during the period. Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,350,245 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,916,895,000 after purchasing an additional 184,295 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,934,800 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,399,555,000 after buying an additional 71,892 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,237,369 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,799,783,000 after buying an additional 103,319 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,571,644 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,212,425,000 after buying an additional 204,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,567,140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $779,330,000 after acquiring an additional 162,553 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Arete Research raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $273.90 to $324.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $220.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.62.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $220.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1-year low of $148.09 and a 1-year high of $255.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.28 and a 200-day moving average of $219.33.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 50.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Julie Southern acquired 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $225.48 per share, with a total value of $50,733.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 11,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,554.76. The trade was a 1.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total transaction of $524,791.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,714.05. The trade was a 18.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP’s offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.