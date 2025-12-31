Generate Investment Management Ltd Grows Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. $WCN

Generate Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 55.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,682 shares during the period. Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $11,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at $2,055,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,539,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at about $63,385,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 6.5% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,712,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 84.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edward E. Guillet sold 9,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.44, for a total transaction of $1,569,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,190.52. This trade represents a 37.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $221.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial set a $213.00 target price on Waste Connections and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.37.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WCN

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.2%

WCN stock opened at $178.19 on Wednesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.27 and a fifty-two week high of $201.66. The company has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 6.65%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

About Waste Connections

(Free Report)

Waste Connections (NYSE: WCN) is a North American integrated waste services company that provides a range of solid waste and environmental services to municipal, commercial, industrial and residential customers. The company offers collection, transportation, transfer, disposal and recycling services, and operates an extensive network of transfer stations and disposal facilities. Waste Connections positions itself as a provider of infrastructure-driven waste solutions across many regions of the United States and Canada.

The company’s operating activities include routine curbside and commercial collection, roll-off and container services, operation of landfills and transfer stations, and recycling and resource recovery programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.