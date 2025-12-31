Smith Salley Wealth Management Has $14.42 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $14,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 35.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $95.45 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $96.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th were paid a $0.334 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).

