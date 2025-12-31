Generate Investment Management Ltd Buys 2,135 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. $FCNCA

Generate Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $9,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,134,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,650,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 28,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,517,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 57.7% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,629.67 per share, for a total transaction of $220,005.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527 shares in the company, valued at $4,118,176.09. This represents a 5.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $2,160.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,929.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,926.95. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,473.62 and a 1-year high of $2,412.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $44.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $41.51 by $3.11. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. On average, research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCNCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,050.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,000.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,171.82.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is the bank holding company for First Citizens Bank, a full?service commercial bank headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company traces its roots to a community bank founded in 1898 and has grown into a diversified financial services organization that operates through its banking subsidiary to serve retail, commercial and institutional clients.

First Citizens offers a broad suite of banking products and services, including consumer and business deposit accounts, commercial and industrial lending, real estate and mortgage lending, treasury and cash management, and specialized lending solutions.

