Generate Investment Management Ltd Sells 107,936 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Generate Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 111,386 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 107,936 shares during the period. Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $10,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $82.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $170.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.47. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 68.17%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 175,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,096,992.28. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $519,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 20,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,355.30. This trade represents a 21.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 14,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,818 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UBER. UBS Group set a $122.00 price objective on Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $113.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.43.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

