Generate Investment Management Ltd Sells 107,936 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Generate Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 111,386 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 107,936 shares during the period. Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $10,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.7%
Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $82.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $170.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.47. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $101.99.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 175,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,096,992.28. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $519,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 20,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,355.30. This trade represents a 21.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 14,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,818 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on UBER. UBS Group set a $122.00 price objective on Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $113.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.43.
Key Uber Technologies News
Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street commentary and bullish takes highlight upside from Uber’s growing AV footprint and unit economics — several analysts point to 12?month price targets implying meaningful upside after the company announced AV expansion in the UAE. Here’s What Wall Street Thinks about Uber Technologies’ AV Expansion in UAE
- Positive Sentiment: Operational partnership momentum: Uber’s teaming with Lyft and Baidu on driverless taxi trials in the U.K. (and related robotaxi collaborations) enhances long?term growth optionality and potential margin lift if AV commercialization scales. Tesla’s Underpriced Chinese Rival Baidu In Focus As Uber, Lyft Team Up With Its Robotaxi Firm In UK
- Positive Sentiment: Investor writeups (Seeking Alpha, The Motley Fool) emphasize that Uber’s transformation, improving free cash flow and record trip volumes support a bullish thesis—these narratives help sustain buying interest after recent earnings beats. Uber: The Transformation Is Far From Over
- Neutral Sentiment: UBER is a trending stock across platforms (Zacks/Benzinga coverage); heightened retail and analyst attention can amplify moves in either direction but does not by itself change fundamentals. UBER Is a Trending Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Berger Montague PC has opened an investigation into Uber’s board for possible fiduciary breaches tied to rider safety and background?check oversight — a shareholder probe can lead to reputational damage, litigation costs, and governance scrutiny that pressure the stock. Berger Montague PC Investigates Uber Technologies, Inc.’s Board
- Negative Sentiment: Separately, attorneys have objected to Uber’s request to postpone a California bellwether trial — contested timing and public litigation disputes increase near?term legal uncertainty and could affect liability exposure or settlement dynamics. Attorneys Object to Uber’s Request to Postpone California Bellwether Trial
Uber Technologies Company Profile
Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.
Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Uber Technologies
- Do not delete, read immediately
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- [No Brainer Gold Play]: “Show me a better investment.”
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.