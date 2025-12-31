Generate Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

Generate Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 61.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,604 shares during the period. Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $17,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 35.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.3% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 6,618.7% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 126,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,846,000 after buying an additional 124,894 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.2%

WTW opened at $333.58 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 52 week low of $292.97 and a 52 week high of $352.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $323.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.02. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 21.58%.The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 17.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on WTW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $408.00 to $391.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $386.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.23.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ: WTW) is a global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps organizations manage risk, optimize benefits and cultivate talent. The firm combines insurance brokerage and risk management capabilities with human capital and benefits consulting, actuarial and analytics services, and technology-enabled solutions. Willis Towers Watson serves a broad client base that includes multinational and mid-sized corporations, public sector organizations, insurers and investment managers.

The company’s core activities encompass commercial and reinsurance brokerage, risk transfer and risk-financing advice, and claims advocacy, alongside employee benefits and retirement consulting.

