Generate Investment Management Ltd Cuts Holdings in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Generate Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 13.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 437,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,984 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 1.1% of Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $22,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $649,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 259,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,288,000 after acquiring an additional 24,740 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% during the second quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Argus raised their target price on Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Bank of America from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Bank of America to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.59.

Bank of America News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Bank of America Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $55.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.45. Bank of America Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.54. The firm has a market cap of $403.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 15.70%.The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

