Generate Investment Management Ltd Lowers Holdings in Crh Plc $CRH

Generate Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 50.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,516 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 245,500 shares during the quarter. CRH makes up 1.5% of Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in CRH were worth $29,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,405,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,912,385,000 after acquiring an additional 649,598 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in CRH by 24.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,803,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,175,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,558 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CRH in the second quarter valued at about $1,007,932,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in CRH by 9.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,654,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $888,810,000 after purchasing an additional 832,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CRH by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,185,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $843,201,000 after buying an additional 354,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CRH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on CRH from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Bank of America started coverage on CRH in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CRH from $135.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

CRH Stock Down 1.2%

CRH stock opened at $125.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.61. The company has a market capitalization of $84.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.35. Crh Plc has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $129.28.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. CRH had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. CRH has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.490-5.720 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.11%.

About CRH

(Free Report)

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH’s core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.