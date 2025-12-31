Generate Investment Management Ltd Has $41.26 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Generate Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 148,179 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises approximately 2.1% of Generate Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $41,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.9% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 2.1% in the second quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FISV. Morgan Stanley cut Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.58.

In other news, insider Adam L. Rosman bought 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.19 per share, for a total transaction of $499,201.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 61,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,599.15. The trade was a 14.80% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance M. Fritz purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.18 per share, with a total value of $651,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,945.48. This represents a 324.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought a total of 34,900 shares of company stock worth $2,211,971 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $67.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.07 and a 200-day moving average of $117.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.56 and a 12-month high of $238.59. The company has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 19.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

