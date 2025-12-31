Lewis Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $CRNX

Lewis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,275 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,662,000 after purchasing an additional 22,393 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $50,310,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,149,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,045,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 888,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,552,000 after buying an additional 15,835 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 864,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,853,000 after buying an additional 8,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRNX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Citizens Jmp dropped their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $143.00 to $108.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $213,300.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 66,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,078.20. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CRNX stock opened at $47.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.58. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $53.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.20.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases. The company’s proprietary platform leverages insights into hormone receptor signaling to design small-molecule candidates that address conditions driven by dysregulated hormone activity. Crinetics’ research efforts center on targeting somatostatin, vasopressin and other GPCR-mediated pathways with orally bioavailable molecules intended to improve patient convenience and adherence.

The company’s lead product candidate, paltusotine (formerly CRN04777), is a selective, non-peptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist being evaluated for the treatment of acromegaly and carcinoid syndrome diarrhea.

Further Reading

