Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) Receives $57.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VCEL shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Vericel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in Vericel during the third quarter valued at approximately $625,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 3rd quarter valued at $519,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 55,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Vericel in the 3rd quarter worth $8,409,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Vericel by 346.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 70,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 54,926 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. Vericel has a 1 year low of $29.24 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.05 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.84.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.57 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 5.06%.Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vericel will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Vericel Corporation is a biotechnology company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cell-based therapies for patients with severe diseases and conditions. The company’s expertise lies in regenerative medicine, where it harnesses the power of autologous cell processing to create products designed to restore function and promote healing in damaged tissues.

Vericel currently markets two FDA-approved therapies. MACI® (autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane) is indicated for the repair of symptomatic cartilage defects of the knee in adult patients.

