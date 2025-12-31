Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Receives $23.18 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.1842.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CORZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Core Scientific from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley raised shares of Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $27.00 price target on Core Scientific in a research report on Friday, October 31st.

In other Core Scientific news, Director Eric Stanton Weiss purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 226,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,873,770.50. This represents a 2.26% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Core Scientific by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 5.2% in the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 96.5% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 206.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CORZ stock opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.41 and a beta of 6.77. Core Scientific has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $23.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day moving average is $15.84.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.18 million. Analysts anticipate that Core Scientific will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core Scientific, Inc (NASDAQ: CORZ) is a leading provider of large-scale blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining services. The company develops, owns and operates high-performance data centers optimized for the mining of Bitcoin and other proof-of-work cryptocurrencies. In addition to its core mining operations, Core Scientific offers colocation, hosting and managed services designed to support institutional clients and enterprise users in deploying and scaling blockchain nodes and computing hardware.

Core Scientific’s service portfolio includes hardware procurement, deployment and maintenance, real-time monitoring, power management and network connectivity.

