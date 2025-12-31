Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Insider Mario Schlosser Sells 38,835 Shares of Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) insider Mario Schlosser sold 38,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $582,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 438,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,220. The trade was a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Mario Schlosser sold 23,965 shares of Oscar Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $397,579.35.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Mario Schlosser sold 286,182 shares of Oscar Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $4,369,999.14.

OSCR stock opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.88.

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 21.50% and a negative net margin of 2.16%.The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSCR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Oscar Health by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,160,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,636,000 after purchasing an additional 423,184 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oscar Health by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC now owns 6,343,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,258,000 after buying an additional 1,588,395 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 89.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,298,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495,691 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Oscar Health by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,718,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,400,000 after acquiring an additional 31,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,639,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OSCR shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Oscar Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research raised Oscar Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $15.57.

Oscar Health, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker OSCR, is a technology-driven health insurance company headquartered in New York, New York. Founded in 2012 by Mario Schlosser, Joshua Kushner and Kevin Nazemi, the company was built with the goal of simplifying healthcare coverage and enhancing member experience. Oscar leverages a proprietary digital platform to streamline plan enrollment, claims administration and member support, distinguishing itself in the individual, family and small group insurance markets.

The company’s primary products include on-exchange individual and family medical plans under the Affordable Care Act, off-exchange plans, as well as Medicare Advantage offerings.

