Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) President Paul Allen Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) President Paul Allen purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 151,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,337.52. This represents a 192.50% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Airship AI Price Performance

Shares of AISP opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $94.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.68. Airship AI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $7.66.

Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 million. Analysts expect that Airship AI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in shares of Airship AI during the second quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Airship AI in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Airship AI by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Airship AI by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airship AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AISP. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Airship AI in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Airship AI in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Airship AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airship AI currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $8.00.

Airship AI Company Profile

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding. It serves government, public sector, law enforcement, military, and commercial enterprise organizations.

Featured Stories

