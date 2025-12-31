Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) President Paul Allen Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) President Paul Allen purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 151,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,337.52. This represents a 192.50% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Airship AI Price Performance
Shares of AISP opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $94.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.68. Airship AI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $7.66.
Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 million. Analysts expect that Airship AI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on AISP. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Airship AI in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Airship AI in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Airship AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airship AI currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $8.00.
Airship AI Company Profile
Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding. It serves government, public sector, law enforcement, military, and commercial enterprise organizations.
