Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Insider John Kent Walker Sells 17,829 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) insider John Kent Walker sold 17,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.89, for a total value of $5,614,173.81. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,531,453.08. This represents a 29.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of GOOG opened at $314.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.31. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.66 and a 1-year high of $328.67. The company has a market cap of $3.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 35.00%. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 25,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 8,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc grew its stake in Alphabet by 13.0% during the first quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 10,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 88,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,751,000 after buying an additional 37,735 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, December 1st. DA Davidson set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.04.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

