Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 692 Shares of Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Segment Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,765,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Equinix by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $900.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $795.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Equinix from $993.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Equinix from $940.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $953.90.

Equinix Stock Up 0.6%

Equinix stock opened at $769.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $777.45 and its 200-day moving average is $787.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.58 billion, a PE ratio of 70.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $701.41 and a fifty-two week high of $964.73.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.27 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 11.82%.Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.05 earnings per share. Equinix has set its FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th were paid a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 19th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 171.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,894 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $731.09, for a total transaction of $2,115,774.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,040,658.94. The trade was a 18.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $777.58, for a total transaction of $38,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,782 shares in the company, valued at $13,826,927.56. The trade was a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,704 shares of company stock worth $6,617,748. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix’s offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

