Pure Financial Advisors LLC Invests $674,000 in JPMorgan Municipal ETF $JMUB

Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 46.4% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,174,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,260,000 after purchasing an additional 372,032 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 87,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. 5T Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,360,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 48.1% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after buying an additional 49,797 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 93.8% during the third quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 19,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $47.95 and a 1-year high of $51.31.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were given a $0.1214 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

