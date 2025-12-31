Michael Patsalos-Fox Sells 3,000 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $255,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 41,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,224.35. This represents a 6.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Patsalos-Fox also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 24th, Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 4,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $341,200.00.

On Thursday, December 11th, Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 7,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total value of $584,640.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $84.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.96. The stock has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 1-year low of $65.15 and a 1-year high of $90.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 10.20%.The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.220-5.260 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, December 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 60,233 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 44,196 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,760 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 185,409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $12,435,000 after purchasing an additional 52,990 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $518,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: CTSH) is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

