Reviewing QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCGA) & Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC)

Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC – Get Free Report) and QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCGA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Online Vacation Center and QVC Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Online Vacation Center 3.00% N/A N/A QVC Group -38.83% N/A -15.22%

Volatility and Risk

Online Vacation Center has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QVC Group has a beta of 2.64, meaning that its stock price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Online Vacation Center $20.10 million 0.76 $750,000.00 $0.08 26.59 QVC Group $10.04 billion 0.01 -$1.29 billion ($460.35) -0.02

This table compares Online Vacation Center and QVC Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Online Vacation Center has higher earnings, but lower revenue than QVC Group. QVC Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Online Vacation Center, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Online Vacation Center and QVC Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Online Vacation Center 0 0 0 0 0.00 QVC Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.1% of QVC Group shares are held by institutional investors. 71.3% of Online Vacation Center shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of QVC Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Online Vacation Center beats QVC Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Online Vacation Center

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides vacation travel and marketing services in the United States. The company offers vacation services for affluent retiree markets. It also involved in developing and selling river, ocean, and land vacation packages; publishes three travel newsletters under the Top Travel Deals, Spotlight, and TravelFlash brands; selling online of golf training aids; and operates a cruises franchise that focused on travel sales through mobile agents, as well as a website that connects travelers to purchase hotel, resort, and vacation packages. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About QVC Group

QVC Group, Inc. engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications. The QVC International segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in several foreign countries, primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through its international websites and mobile applications. The CBI segment consists of a portfolio of aspirational home and apparel brands in the U.S. that sell merchandise through brick-and-mortar retail locations as well as via the Internet through their websites. The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

