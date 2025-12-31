Giggles N’ Hugs (OTCMKTS:GIGL) versus Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Financial Contrast

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) and Giggles N’ Hugs (OTCMKTS:GIGL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Bloomin’ Brands and Giggles N’ Hugs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bloomin’ Brands 2 7 0 0 1.78 Giggles N’ Hugs 0 0 0 0 0.00

Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus target price of $9.19, indicating a potential upside of 47.95%. Given Bloomin’ Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Bloomin’ Brands is more favorable than Giggles N’ Hugs.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bloomin’ Brands $3.95 billion 0.13 -$128.02 million ($0.67) -9.27 Giggles N’ Hugs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Bloomin’ Brands and Giggles N’ Hugs”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Giggles N’ Hugs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bloomin’ Brands.

Dividends

Bloomin’ Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. Giggles N’ Hugs pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Bloomin’ Brands pays out -89.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Bloomin’ Brands has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Giggles N’ Hugs has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bloomin’ Brands and Giggles N’ Hugs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bloomin’ Brands -1.46% 33.92% 3.25% Giggles N’ Hugs N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bloomin’ Brands beats Giggles N’ Hugs on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China. Its brands include Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, and Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar. The company was founded by Chris Thomas Sullivan, Robert Danker Basham and John Timothy Gannon in March 1988 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

About Giggles N’ Hugs

Giggles N’ Hugs, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of restaurants. It offers an upscale family-friendly atmosphere with a play area dedicated to children ages 10 and younger. The restaurant has a menu made from fresh, organic foods with the play elements and entertainment. The company was founded by Joey Parsi and Dorsa Foroughi on September 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

