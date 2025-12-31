Critical Analysis: Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT) and BrewBilt Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:BBRW)

BrewBilt Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:BBRW – Get Free Report) and Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares BrewBilt Manufacturing and Ascent Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrewBilt Manufacturing N/A N/A N/A Ascent Industries 0.85% -1.63% -1.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BrewBilt Manufacturing and Ascent Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrewBilt Manufacturing 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ascent Industries 1 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings & Valuation

Given BrewBilt Manufacturing’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BrewBilt Manufacturing is more favorable than Ascent Industries.

This table compares BrewBilt Manufacturing and Ascent Industries”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrewBilt Manufacturing $1.44 million 0.00 -$7.49 million ($0.24) N/A Ascent Industries $177.87 million 0.87 -$13.60 million $0.12 137.92

BrewBilt Manufacturing has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ascent Industries. BrewBilt Manufacturing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ascent Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.1% of Ascent Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Ascent Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

BrewBilt Manufacturing has a beta of 2.42, suggesting that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascent Industries has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ascent Industries beats BrewBilt Manufacturing on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrewBilt Manufacturing

BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. custom designs, hand crafts, and integrates brewing, fermentation, and distillation processing systems for the craft beer industry in California. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Grass Valley, California.

About Ascent Industries

Ascent Industries Co. an industrials company, produces and distributes stainless steel pipe and tube and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Tubular Products and Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and ornamental stainless steel tubes for automotive, commercial transportation, marine, food services, construction, furniture, healthcare, and other industries. The company also produces defoamers, surfactants, and lubricating agents for end users, including companies that supply agrochemical paper, metal working, coatings, water treatment, paint, mining, oil and gas, and janitorial and other applications. In addition, it provides contract manufacturing services, as well as operates as a multi-purpose plant to process various difficult to handle materials, including flammable solvents, viscous liquids, and granular solids. The company was formerly known as Synalloy Corporation and changed its name to Ascent Industries Co. in August 2022. Ascent Industries Co. was founded in 1945 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

