West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WFG shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. CIBC lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

Shares of WFG stock opened at $60.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.89 and its 200 day moving average is $68.30. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of $57.34 and a 52-week high of $93.03.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. West Fraser Timber had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 4.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is -38.21%.

Institutional Trading of West Fraser Timber

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFG. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth about $1,387,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 44.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after buying an additional 34,599 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,642,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,388,000 after buying an additional 217,304 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 68,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 40,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in West Fraser Timber by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 168,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after acquiring an additional 41,851 shares during the period. 40.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About West Fraser Timber

(Get Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. (NYSE: WFG) is a leading North American diversified wood products company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. The company operates a broad portfolio of manufacturing facilities that produce lumber, engineered wood products such as laminated veneer lumber (LVL), oriented strand board (OSB) and plywood, as well as medium density fibreboard (MDF), particleboard, pulp and paper. West Fraser’s integrated production model spans harvesting, milling and finishing, allowing it to serve a wide range of residential, commercial and industrial construction markets.

Founded in 1955 as West Fraser Mills, the company has grown through both organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest lumber producers in the world.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.