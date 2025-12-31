PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.25 and last traded at $37.6570, with a volume of 974838 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PACS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $40.00 price objective on PACS Group in a report on Friday, December 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of PACS Group in a report on Friday, December 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PACS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PACS Group in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of PACS Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

PACS Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of -0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. PACS Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 21.39%. Equities analysts predict that PACS Group, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PACS Group

In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver purchased 16,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $500,047.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,896.10. The trade was a 278.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Todd Mitchell sold 159,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $4,769,128.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 755,836 shares in the company, valued at $22,591,938.04. This trade represents a 17.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PACS Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACS. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of PACS Group by 79.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in PACS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in PACS Group in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in PACS Group during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in PACS Group by 289.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter.

PACS Group Company Profile

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

