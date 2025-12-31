Analysts Set Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE:ZGN) PT at $11.20

Shares of Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE:ZGN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.20.
Several brokerages have commented on ZGN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ermenegildo Zegna in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.90 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Oddo Bhf set a $11.50 target price on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ermenegildo Zegna
Ermenegildo Zegna Stock Down 0.9%
Shares of ZGN stock opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.42. Ermenegildo Zegna has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $11.00.
About Ermenegildo Zegna
Ermenegildo Zegna is a global luxury fashion house specializing in men’s tailored clothing, casualwear, accessories, footwear and fragrances. With a focus on high-quality fabrics and craftsmanship, the company manages the entire value chain from wool sourcing and textile production to garment design, manufacturing and retail distribution.
Founded in 1910 by Ermenegildo Zegna in Trivero, Italy, the company began as a textile mill dedicated to producing fine wool fabrics. Over the decades it expanded into ready-to-wear clothing and built a reputation for sartorial excellence.
