Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $94.98 and last traded at $94.5120, with a volume of 150002 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Natl Bk Canada raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Get Toronto Dominion Bank alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TD

Toronto Dominion Bank Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.09. The company has a market cap of $160.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 16.52%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. This is a positive change from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 35.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,470,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $917,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,172 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,815,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,010,852,000 after purchasing an additional 115,203 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,492,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,475,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,658,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,791,000 after buying an additional 51,698 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is a Canadian multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Formed through the 1955 merger of the Bank of Toronto (founded 1855) and the Dominion Bank (founded 1869), TD is one of Canada’s largest banks and offers a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial and institutional clients.

TD’s core businesses include Canadian and U.S. personal and commercial banking, wealth management, wholesale banking and insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.