FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.67 and last traded at $74.2110, with a volume of 70822 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FOXA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FOX from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Monday. Finally, Arete Research upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

FOX Trading Down 0.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.13 and its 200 day moving average is $61.11.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.41. FOX had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 12.35%.The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $5,926,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 1,100,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,237,082.12. The trade was a 8.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 29,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $2,079,336.35. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 35,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,269.90. This represents a 45.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 454,817 shares of company stock valued at $29,490,590. 19.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,821,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,948,000 after purchasing an additional 762,645 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 101.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,420,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,381,000 after purchasing an additional 715,583 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 5,560.0% during the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 496,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,102,000 after buying an additional 487,723 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the second quarter valued at $25,787,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in FOX during the first quarter valued at $23,727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOXA) is a U.S.-based media company focused on television broadcasting, cable news and sports programming, and digital distribution. The company was formed in 2019 as the successor to certain assets of 21st Century Fox after a transaction that transferred many film and television studio assets to The Walt Disney Company. Fox Corp’s operations center on the Fox Broadcasting network, a portfolio of local television stations, national news and business cable networks, and sports media properties.

Fox produces, acquires and distributes a range of live and recorded programming, including news, opinion and commentary, national and local sports telecasts, and general entertainment.

