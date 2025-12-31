Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Receives $44.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

KLIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Zacks Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday.

In other news, General Counsel Zi Yao Lim sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 23,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,130. This trade represents a 4.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $250,550.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 156,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,395.83. The trade was a 3.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 63.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 21,983 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,935,000 after purchasing an additional 207,899 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,826 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,313,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,043,000 after buying an additional 392,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 45,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.26. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,317.84 and a beta of 1.63.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $177.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.84 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 0.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.297-0.363 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is -4,100.00%.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

