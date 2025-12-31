Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE) Short Interest Update

Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,888,170 shares, a growth of 55.5% from the November 30th total of 5,716,855 shares. Approximately 13.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,448,456 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,448,456 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 13.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Adam Matthew Schwartz Forste acquired 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.83 per share, for a total transaction of $2,503,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 109,266 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,468.78. This trade represents a 209.83% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Crisci bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $345,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 107,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,727,607.04. The trade was a 10.22% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 129,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,940. 71.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lineage

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lineage by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lineage by 132.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Lineage by 82.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Lineage by 426.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Lineage Price Performance

Shares of Lineage stock opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.69. Lineage has a twelve month low of $32.46 and a twelve month high of $62.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.96 and a beta of -0.16.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Lineage had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 3.30%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lineage will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Lineage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Lineage’s payout ratio is -267.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LINE. Truist Financial set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Lineage in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Lineage in a report on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lineage from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lineage from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Lineage from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $42.78.

Lineage Company Profile

Lineage Logistics, Inc (NASDAQ: LINE) is a leading provider of temperature-controlled industrial real estate and supply chain solutions. The company specializes in refrigerated and frozen storage, transportation, and ancillary services designed to support the global perishable goods industry. From food manufacturers and distributors to retailers and foodservice operators, Lineage offers tailored temperature management solutions that help clients optimize inventory turnover, reduce waste, and maintain product quality throughout the cold chain.

Lineage’s core services include ambient, refrigerated and frozen warehousing, cross-docking, transloading, and dedicated transportation.

