Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2,628.68 and last traded at C$2,610.97, with a volume of 3373 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2,584.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,900.00 to C$3,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$3,000.00 to C$3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,700.00 to C$2,600.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$3,050.00 to C$2,900.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2,764.29.

Fairfax Financial Stock Up 0.2%

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2,385.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2,406.06. The firm has a market cap of C$58.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.35.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$52.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$17.72 billion during the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 212.3039807 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

