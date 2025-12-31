Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Terumo Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.03 and last traded at $14.55, with a volume of 17783 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

Terumo Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.70.

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Terumo had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 9.39%.

About Terumo

Terumo Corporation (OTCMKTS: TRUMY) is a Japan-based medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of healthcare products for hospitals, clinics and blood centers. Its businesses encompass cardiovascular systems, general hospital products and blood management and cell technologies, supplying devices used in interventional and surgical procedures as well as everyday clinical care. Terumo sells consumables and capital equipment intended to support patient care across acute and ambulatory settings.

Key product categories include vascular access and interventional devices (such as guidewires, catheters and delivery systems), cardiac and cardiopulmonary surgical equipment, infusion therapy products (including infusion pumps and disposables), syringes and blood bags.

